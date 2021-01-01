belif Moisturizing Eye Bomb, One Size

Which skin type is it good for?â Normalâ Oilyâ Combinationâ Dryâ Sensitive What it is:A lightweight, refreshing eye cream that smooths fine lines with a 26-hour burst of moisture, boosts elasticity, and increases the resilience of the skin for flawless makeup application. Solutions for: - Dryness - Loss of firmness and elasticity - Fine lines and wrinkles If you want to know moreâ¦Formulated with hydrating herb, comfrey leaf, and elasticity-boosting pennywort herb, the Moisturizing Eye Bomb provides a flood of intensive moisture for radiant and youthful-looking eyes. This cooling texture instantly bursts with hydration and blends seamlessly, keeping the eye area supple and hydrated while prepping it for a smooth crease-free makeup application. What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- Phthalates What else you need to know:This product is dermatologically tested and free of mineral oils, petrolatum, synthetic preservatives, dyes, fragrances, and animal origin ingredients.Suggested Usage:-Following your essence/serum or moisturizer, take a small amount and gently massage around the eye area using your ring fingers and pat along the contours until product is well absorbed. Precautions:-For external use only. -Avoid direct contact with the eyes. -Keep out of reach of children.Clean at Sephora Clean at Sephora is formulated without a list of over 50ingredients, including sulfates (SLS and SLES), parabens, phthalates, and more.For the full list, check out the Ingredients below. Clean at Sephora products are formulated without: SulfatesâSLS + SLES, Parabens, Formaldehydes,Formaldehyde-releasing agents, Phthalates, Mineral Oil, Retinyl Palmitate,Oxybenzone, Coal Tar, Hydroquinone, Triclosan, Triclocarban, Undisclosedsynthetic fragrances (Products can be formulated with disclosed syntheticfragrances that meet the following two criteria: (1) the synthetic fragrancesdo not include any of the ingredients listed in numbers 1 through 12 above and(2) the synthetic fragrances are at a concentration below 1% of the totalformula) The following type of acrylates: (ethyl acrylate, ethyl methacrylate,methyl methacrylate, butyl methacrylate, hydroxypropyl methacrylate,tetrahydrofurfuryl methacrylate, trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate , aluminumsalts), Animal Oils/Musks/Fats, Benzophenone + Related Compounds,Butoxyethanol, Carbon Black, Lead/Lead Acetate, Methyl Cellosolve +Methoxyethanol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone & Methylisothiazolinone,Mercury + Mercury Compounds (Thimerisol), Insoluble Plastic Microbeads (Thisprohibited ingredient applies to products that are meant to be rinsed off ),Resorcinol, Talc (Talc that is free of any asbestos can be used in theformulation provided that Brand conducts testing to ensure that talc is free ofany asbestos.), Toluene, Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), Butylatedhydroxytoluene (BHT) that is 0.1% or more of total formula, EthanolaminesDEA/TEA/MEA/ETA, Nanoparticles as defined by the European Commission,Petrolatum and Parrafin that is not USP grade, Phenoxyethanol that is 1% ormore of total formulation, Polyacrylamide & Acrylamide, The following typesof Styrene (Bromostyrene, Deastyrene/acrylates/dvbcopolymer, sodiumstyrene/divinylbenzene copolymer , styrene oxide, styrene), 1,4 Dioxane infinal formulas must comply with the thresholds as follows: (10 or < ppm forproducts that are meant to be rinsed off, wiped off or removed, 3ppm or < forproducts that are meant to remain on the skin).