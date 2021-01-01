From no b.s. skincare
No B.S. Skincare Moisturizer with SPF 20 - 1.7 fl oz
Use daily to protect against harmful UVA/UVB rays, environmental stressors, and hidden dangers like blue light from your screen. With Shea Butter and Hyaluronic Acid, this daily moisturizer sunscreen restores hydration without the grease ball effect. Moisturizer w/ SPF 20 Power Players Green Tea: Naturally balance your overall complexion, smooth mature and bumpy skin, reduce dark circles and puffiness. Coconut Oil: A great skin softener, helps protect against cracked, dry skin and harsh weather conditions. Hyaluronic Acid: Let your skin have a little sip of this super moisturizing ingredient. BENEFITS Defends against damaging UVA rays Hydrates and protects skin Soothes redness and inflammation After cleansing, toning, and applying serum (it takes like 2 minutes, we promise), apply a liberal amount of SPF on clean, dry skin. Avoid the eye area, because skin care belongs on your skin, not in your eyes. Ingredients: Octinoxate, Octisalate, Avobenzone, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Algae Extract, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Aqua (Deionized Water), Butylene Glycol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Carbomer, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Ethoxydiglycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Fucus Vesiculosus (Seaweed) Extract, Glycerin, Hyaluronic Acid, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Isopropyl Myristate, Isostearyl Palmitate, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter, Moringa Oleifera (Moringa) Oil, Palmitoyl Oligopeptide, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 20, Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Extract, 0.0002percent Retinol (Vitamin A), Saccharide Isomerate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium PCA, Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate (Vitamin C), Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E).