Neutrogena MoistureShine Lip Soother Gloss, SPF 20, Gleam 40,.35 oz

Hydrate your lips with the Neutrogena MoistureShine Tinted Lip Soother Gloss with SPF 20The hydrogel formula of this hydrating gloss helps soothe lips and leaves a beautiful shineThis moisturizing lip gloss also helps provide instant relief on contact and protects dry lipsFormulated with glycerin, chamomile, and cucumber, it offers intense moisturizationThe sun protective gloss is also made with a broad spectrum SPF 20 sunscreen for optimal lip careThis soothing lip gloss is lasting and easy to use while providing beautiful high-gloss shineAvailable in several lightly tinted shades, this lip hydrator adds a colorful shine to your poutTravel pocket-size makes it easy to carry this product in a purse or pocket for on-the-go use