Koh Gen Do Moisture Foundation 20g (Various Shades) - 301

Achieve high definition results with Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Moisture Foundation; a cult-favorite formula that combines the coverage of a cream with the comfort of a liquid. Infused with Jojoba Oil, Shea Butter and Aloe Extract, the long-wearing foundation moisturizes and hydrates even the most sensitive skin to leave it feeling comfortable around the clock. Blends seamlessly onto skin to deliver sheer to medium buildable coverage and natural-looking color with a flawless finish. Light-diffusing mineral pigments blur the appearance of visible pores, fine lines and imperfections to create a smooth, even base. Suitable for all skin types. Not tested on animals. Free from gluten, parabens, artificial colors, synthetic fragrance and mineral oil derived from petroleum.