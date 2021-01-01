From ashley furniture
Mohawk Colorful Garden Multi 5' x 8' Area Rug, Multi
Beautiful blossoms rendered in an vibrant palette of beige, blue, green and red are featured with a watercolor inspired finish in Mohawk Home's Colorful Garden Area Rug in Multicolor. This silky soft style is available in runners, scatters, 5x8 area rugs, 8x10 area rugs, and other popular sizes, making it ideal for bedrooms, offices, kitchens, kids spaces, living rooms, dining areas and more. Flawlessly finished with advanced technology, this style features brilliant color clarity and richly defined details. This family friendly design is created with a premium synthetic yarn that provides proven stain resistance power and reliable resistance to daily wear and tear. Durable and designed to be kid and pet friendly, this area rug is suitable for high traffic areas.