Mohawk Artifact Panel Multi 1'8" x 6' Runner, Multi
Softened with a subtly distressed watercolor finish, Mohawk Home's Artifact Panel Orange Teal Area Rug, available in runners, scatters, 5x8 area rugs, 8x10 area rugs and other popular sizes, features a modern patchwork inspired motif in a warm palette of gold, red, blue, burnt orange and beige. Beautiful for kitchens, dining areas, offices, living rooms, bedrooms and more, this artisan inspired style is delightfully versatile and durable. Timeless and traditionally inspired, this sophisticated style was created with an advanced technology built for brilliant color and design clarity. Constructed on a stain resistant nylon base, this area rug is resilient despite daily wear and tear and ideal even for high traffic areas. Pet and kid friendly, simply vacuum regularly and spot clean as needed with a solution of mild detergent and water to keep this rug looking its best.