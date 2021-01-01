From armen living
Mohave Mid-Century Tundra Grey Acacia Single Drawer Night Stand
Advertisement
The Armen Living Mohave Mid-Century Tundra Grey Acacia Single Drawer Night Stand is an aesthetic blend of minimalist and mid-century design. The features a soft close drawer, opening for additional storage and tapered legs. Available in a beautiful tundra grey finish. The Mohave bedroom collection features a 6 drawer dresser and king or queen size platform bed. Included: 1 Night Stand Drawer Count: 1Soft Close DrawerTundra Grey FinishAssembly Required: NoShips In: 1 BoxProduct Dimensions: Comes with standard 1 year limited warrantyNOTE: Color and saturation may vary due to lighting and monitor/phone screen settings