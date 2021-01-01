From solo rugs
Solo Rugs Mogul One of a Kind Traditional Ivory 4 ft. 8 in. x 4 ft. 9 in. Floral Area Rug
With understated palettes and allover designs, the rugs in the Mogul Collection will bring timeless sophistication to any room. Influenced by a spectrum of Turkish, Indian, and Persian designs, the artisans who handweave these wool rugs imbue craftsmanship and enduring traditions into every piece. One-of-a-kind rugs take a minimum of months to complete by hand using techniques that have been passed down from generation to generation of craftsmen, weavers, and dyers - that level of workmanship means that this rug is made to last. Due to the unique nature of each piece, imperfections in these rugs are part of their beauty that should be celebrated in your home. Color: Ivory.