From halloween scary horror clowns make great gift

Mogen Sie Keine Clowns Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Is clown making you happy? Is it giving you joy and laughter? Or it is scaring you? Get this design to see it yourself. A Great Funny Gift For A Birthday, Family, Christmas or other important event. Perfect gift for all occasions. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com