From halloween scary horror clowns make great gift
Mogen Sie Keine Clowns Tote Bag
Advertisement
Is clown making you happy? Is it giving you joy and laughter? Or it is scaring you? Get this design to see it yourself. A Great Funny Gift For A Birthday, Family, Christmas or other important event. Perfect gift for all occasions. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.