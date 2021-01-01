From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Moffet Street 4-Light Washed Pine Pendant
Advertisement
The Moffet Street Collection offers a distinctive take on a rustic theme. Built in broad steel frames with hand-applied finish that mimics natural wood, the internal decorative housings are then completed in a high gloss Chrome finish for a metropolitan feel. This combination of rustic and urban fits comfortably in a wide variety of environments. The sharp, squared lines of the frame complement a wide variety of settings. The collection includes pendants, wall sconces, foyer lighting and even a horizontally based kitchen island lighting fixture. All fixtures are California Title 24 compliant and Damp rated for use in sheltered, damp environments like bathrooms, covered patios or porches.