Exclusive Home Curtains Modo Metallic Geometric Light Filtering Grommet Top Curtain Panel Pair, 54x63, Winter White

ELEGANT: Modo drapes offer a metallic interlocking circular design on a luxurious textured linen look jacquard fabric SET OF TWO: Includes two (2) curtain panels, each measuring: 54"W x 63"L. For proper look and fullness, the curtain panels should measure 2-3 times the width of your window. Each panel has a 4" top hem and 3" bottom hem. GROMMET TOP FOR HANGING: These two drapes feature eight (8) brushed nickel (matte silver) grommets per curtain panel. Hang using your favorite curtain rod that measures up to 1.25" in diameter. LIGHT FILTERING OPACITY: With light filtering opacity, these semi-sheer curtain panels provide privacy to your room while still allowing some natural light to shine through. CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Spot clean and/or hand wash window treatment curtains. Use iron on low heat to straighten and remove creases/wrinkles from packaging.