Modo 3 Sided Chandelier - 10 Globes by Roll & Hill - Color: Clear - Finish: Matte - (MODC3-BRZ-CL-120)

The Modo 3 Sided Chandelier - 10 Globes by Roll & Hill is a simple and innovative piece that draws from mundane objects to present an elegant statement. Designed by Jason Miller, this chandelier is inspired by the off-the-shelf industrial parts that are found in lighting stores for inexpensive light fixtures. That concept is reimagined using high-end American-made parts engineered from custom CNC-milled solid aluminum and fine handblown glass containing integrated LEDs. Based in Brooklyn, New York, Roll & Hill was founded in 2010 to create unique, contemporary lighting designs. Roll & Hill offers dynamic works by independent designers that expand across a range of product types, from LED desk lamps to modular chandeliers. Building on geometric shapes and a variety of historical influences, their collection is made from rich materials and is assembled by hand. Shape: Globe. Color: Clear. Finish: Bronze