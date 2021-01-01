From olivia & may
Modern Vase - Black - Olivia & May
Unleash your industrial or modern fervor with this black finished geometric aluminum and nickel vase. This lightweight vase features a unique open center design forming a square outline and a sturdy base to ensure its stability on any flat surface. Its black patina-like finish allows for seamless integration into industrial, modern, contemporary, and eclectic spaces. Pair with similar decor or on its own on a shelf or console table for some effortless class. Designed with black rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. Suitable for indoor use only. This aluminum vase features a 1. 50"D mouth opening. This item comes shipped in one carton. Size: Small. Pattern: Solid.