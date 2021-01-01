From ivy bronx
Modern TV Stand For Tvs Up To 55 Inches With LED Lights
Advertisement
?Modern Design? Crafted from high-grade particle board and tempered glass, Its minimalist straight-line design also lends your space a little high-tech appeal. Modern minimalist LED light TV stand , high-end luxury, make life more layered.?High Quality?The material of the product adopts MDF + high gloss lacquer combination, and its top surface can hold 66lbs fitting up to a 55-inch TV, the glass mid-shelf can hold 55lbs ,and the bottom ones 110lbs ?Décor Your Space?This LED TV stand with LED lights is ideal for home lovers. It has 16 state lighting colors and 4 lighting modes. You can choose from 7 color jumpy change, all fade out &fade in, 7color fade change and 3 base color jumpy to enhance the fun in your Livingroom. A detailed instruction is placed inside the controller box, if you didn’t find it, it always be welcome to contact us.?Easy to Clean?This LED TV stand is made of material that has good waterproof performance, durability and good stability. It would be easy to clean and maintain, saving a lot of trouble.?Simple Assembly?A step-by-step instruction and all the matching hardware are placed inside the box. Two adults are recommended for proper assembly, it will cost you about 1.5 hours. If your item arrives damaged or missing parts, please feel free to contact us.