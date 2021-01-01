From rite lite
Rite Lite Modern Traditional Chanukah Menorah - Silver Steel Hanukkah Menorah 9.00" h
Smooth, symmetrical lines create a uniquely modern and graceful Menorah design. This artistic design and highly polished finish make this Menorah a piece that will be treasured for years to come! CARE & CONTENTS: To clean wax from menorah: Pour hot water directly on the wax to loosen. Caution! Keep hands away from hot water! Do not soak menorah in water. To avoid damaging the menorah, do not try to remove wax by any other method. Item Dimensions:8.00" l x 3.00" w x 9.00" h Material: Steel WONDERFUL HANUKKAH GIFT IDEA - Rite Lite's stunning and elegant menorah is the perfect judaica gift. This is sure to enhance your Chanukah experience. This ancient, symbolic Jewish ornament is known as the Hanukkah Menorah, which has eight branches. Celebrate the holiday with friends and family, or decorate your home with one of our large variety of Menorahs. TRUST THE NUMBER 1 JUDAICA COMPANY FOR ALL YOUR CHANUKAH NEEDS: Rite Lite Ltd. is a leading manufacturer, importer and wholesaler of year-round, seasonal (Purim, Passover, Rosh Hashana, Chanukah, etc.) and occasion-based Jewish products (Judaica). Their extensive selection includes ceremonial items, gifts, decorations, serveware, educational toys and crafts, books and more.