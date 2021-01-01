Modern Threads Spunloft™ Bath Sheet Set, 30" x 54", 100% Cotton 4 Pack, Blush

Spunloft towels have a special twisted thread technique. This technique manages the torsion which creates “air beds” in the fibers making these towels more absorbent. The soft hand feel offers a bulky and bouncy towel that is lofty and fluffy. Spunloft towels have much less linting and remain soft and fluffy after multiple washes. Unlike zero twist towels where the cotton yarns are twisted with a PVA yarn (Plastic fiber), the Spun Loft yarn is twisted without any plastic yarns, so they are more environmentally friendly. In zero twist towels the PVA is melted in a later stage where the plastic is dissolved in the water and this is an environmental hazard, unlike these towels! Exactly what you need in a towel while being environmentally conscious. In zero twist towels the PVA is melted in a later stage where the plastic is dissolved in the water and this is an environmental hazard.