Modern Threads 4-Piece Garment-Washed Comforter Set Beck

Soft texture and easy living is what we are all craving these days; a relaxed atmosphere that allows us to take a deep breath! Beck bedding set is available in three trendsetting colors that will suit any style of living…. A charcoal grey for a deep rich look- pair your favorite colors here to create a look that fits your personality; everything from blues, red, greens and more will look great! Rosewood; a deep rosy salmon - the “winter” version of the ever popular blush. Spa, a color that lends itself to it’s name… allowing you to create a sanctuary in your bedroom, a place of true comfort. The four piece bedding set comes in a self bag, that can be used for years to come for all your “toting” needs - whether it is a weekend overnight, beach bag, shopping bag - a sustainable solution to packaging. This set includes a solid comforter made of washed microfiber, two matching shams and a 12 x 18” rectangle decorative pillow with vertical pleating down the center for an added touch. Size: Queen Comforter + 2 Standard Shams + Throw Pillow, Color: Beck Dark Rose