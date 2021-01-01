From homepop
HomePop Modern Swoop Accent Chair, Charcoal Stripe
ACCENT CHAIR: Our elegant accent chair features a slightly curved back along with side swoop arms to create a comfortable chair that would go perfect with your living room furniture or even bedroom furniture MODERN CHAIR: Our accent chairs for living room, bedroom, and home office are made with a premium easy-to-care-for fabric that is both stylish and durable for a lavish design that’s built to last ROOM FURNITURE: When paired together our accent chairs set of 2 provide extra seating for either your living room, bedroom, or home office | Our floral accent chairs with arms and solid wood legs that support up to 250lbs SITTING CHAIR: Our modern accent chair with it's transitional design works in most homes adding a decorative accent to any room for a luxurious statement | Available in 3 various fabric styles our accent chair with arms is super easy to clean with either a vacuum or by spot wipe using a soft dry cloth MODERN ACCENT CHAIR DIMENSIONS: 33.25" H x 25" W x 27.75" D | Weight: 30.8lbs