From caracole
Caracole Modern Black Stained Ash Remix Accent Table
Advertisement
Part of Caracole Modern Collection from CaracoleBlack stained ash finishCase finished in black stained ashBubble glass topLED light stripOpen baseTempered glass shelf.Stunning from every perspective, this round accent table adds a finishing touch to any space and adds shapely contrast to angular furnishings and architecture. It fits perfectly next to a favorite chair or sofa and is ideal for holding your favorite beverage. Offering 360 degrees of style, this charismatic accent table is crafted in a bold Black Stained Ash finish and topped with a versatile and durable slab of Bubble Glass that can handle frosty glasses with ease. Its open base features a removable tempered glass shelf while a mood-setting LED light strip lends a touch of drama to its character.