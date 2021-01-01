Christopher Knight Home Modern Square Fabric Pillow Cover (Set of 2), Beige and Multicolor

A TOUCH OF PERSONALITY: Easily customize your living room, bedroom, or foyer with these chic accent pillow covers. With an unbeatable combination of comfort and impeccable style, these accessories will be sure to enliven any lounge space. MODERN DESIGN: Our pillow covers are the perfect accent for any scheme of decor. This features an adorable alpaca over a beige base and is finished with a bold, multi-colored fringe. FABRIC: Made with fabric, our pillow covers offer a durable fiber that is resistant to wear and tear. Known for its vibrant colors, this material offers a comfy accent for your home. PILLOW COVER ONLY: This only comes with cushion covers. This accessory does NOT include the pillow insert. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. Each pillow cover is 18.00” W x 18.00” L. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of these charming pillow covers. This comes as a set of two.