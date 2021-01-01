Home Basics Black Modern Slate Cheese Platter Tray (12" x 16") Cutting Board

STYLISH FINISH - This Home Basics Slate Cutting Board is a stylish way to display and chop your favorite fruits, vegetables or cheese DESIGNED TO PERFECTION - Made from high quality and durable slate that is perfect for both hot and cold items BE CREATIVE AND FUN - Write on the surface cute messages or display the name of your cheese FLAWLESS IN CREATION - Handwash with damp cloth SIZE SELECTION - Select the size of your choice, 8" x 12" or 12" x 16", Weight: 4.15 Pounds, Manufacturer: Home Basics