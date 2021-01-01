Modern Rectangle Wooden Coffee Table, Stylish X-Leg Base

DescriptionWhether the surface for a game night or just the perfect perch for keeping cups in easy reach, this coffee table is an essential place to gather in your living room ensemble. Crafted from metal, it features an X-shaped base with clean lines for a touch of contemporary appeal, while neutral hues allow it to blend with your color scheme. The manufactured wood top showcases a rectangular silhouette. And the multiple colors and patterns give you different choices.HighlightsMade of high-grade MDF and a metal base for long-lasting constructionPowder-coated metal frameRetro Industrial Style and Modern Style DesignEasy to clean Table Base Color: Gold