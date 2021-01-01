From woven paths
Woven Paths Modern Open Shelf End Table, White Oak
Keep life simple with this Modern Open Shelf Single Door White Oak End Table by Woven Paths. The open cubby at the top of this transitional end table provides a great place to store electronics, small boxes, or other living room accessories. The bottom of the end table has a door with soft close hinges to hide away books or blankets. And whether you want to create a coastal, farmhouse, or traditional tone in your living room, the beadboard door on this side table provides the right amount of style without dominating the whole room. Purchase a few of these rustic side tables to fulfill your home décor needs.