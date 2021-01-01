From ivy bronx
White Modern Nordic Style Acrylic Petal LED Pendant Light
This product is a white modern Nordic style acrylic petal LED pendant light.This high-quality painted iron ceiling chassis, strong bearing capacity, smooth and beautiful surface; acrylic lampshade, strong light transmission, soft and not hurting the eyes, fine texture, not easy to age; aluminum lamp body, strong anti-corrosion, color Bright; our lamps can be used for many years. Using LED high-efficiency and energy-saving light source, good color rendering, high brightness, energy saving and power saving, soft light, no eye damage, environmental protection materials, effectively prolong the life of the lamp. The light has an adjustable height that is 39.4 inch and it can be adjusted according to the height of the ceiling, which can effectively reduce the pressure on the ceiling.