'Modern Mosaic Tile' Framed Graphic Art Print
Description
Features:This fine art piece is printed on plexiglass using a high-speed flatbed printerArrives ready to hangArt has been reproduced from the artist's original piece with written permissionProducing excellent print quality with 6 colors and UV-curable inkjet systemCare instruction: Wipe with dry cloth onlyProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: Plastic/AcrylicPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Green/Blue/OrangeNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: Mark LawrenceStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: HorizontalShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: NoNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: CanadaSubject: Abstract & FractalsAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoReligion & Spirituality: ChristianityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Modern Mosaic TileEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalFrame Type: Picture FrameSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Stiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 21.5" H x 27.5" W): 21.5Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 27.5" H x 39.5" W): 27.5Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 35.5" H x 51.5" W): 35.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 21.5" H x 27.5" W): 27.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 27.5" H x 39.5" W): 39.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 35.5" H x 51.5" W): 51.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 21.5" H x 27.5" W, 27.5" H x 39.5" W, 35.5" H x 51.5" W): 0.75Framed Edge Width - Side to Side (Size: 21.5" H x 27.5" W, 27.5" H x 39.5" W, 35.5" H x 51.5" W): 2Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight (Size: 21.5" H x 27.5" W): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 27.5" H x 39.5" W): 10Overall Product Weight (Size: 35.5" H x 51.5" W): 15Assembly:Installation Required: NoWarranty: Size: 21.5" H x 27.5" W