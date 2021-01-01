From ebern designs
Modern Minimalist Sideboard, Dining Room Wall Cabinet Frame
Advertisement
Product Description:Multifunctional storage: This cabinet can be used as a sideboard, cabinet, shelf in the kitchen, and as a bookshelf in the living room.Layer shelf: open shelf, orderly storage, orderly classification storage.The rack has 5 open storage racks, a drawer storage and a cabinet door storage.Tilt design: pick up things to avoid collision, use with care.Large capacity cabinet storage: large storage area, to meet your any storage needs.The height of the base is thoughtfully designed to avoid moisture on the bottom and protect the item.Delicate veneer: beautiful and practical veneer process, comparable to the restaurant's visual beauty.Solid wood round handle with hand structure design, fashionable and beautiful, easy to take things.Made of high quality plate and thick plate, more stable load bearing, can be placed at will.Products include:1 x sideboard1× English installation manual1× installation kit