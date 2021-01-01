From bestore
BESTORE Modern, Mid-Century Side Chairs Shell Lounge with Walnut Legs for Kitchen, Dining, Bedroom, Living Room,Set of 4, Pink
【Material】structured with heavy-duty material for extended durability, and the structure follows the scientific Principle and is strong enough to hold various things. 【Ergonomics design】the Height for the chair is ergonomics design, and you could feel comfortable, semi-annular design saving your Back, and waist. It could totally let your enjoy your meal time. 【Multifunctional usage】featuring stylish appearance and functional use. Our chair can be perfectly used in your living room, dining room, bedrooms, offices, waiting room, parties, banquets etc. 【Size Information】 weight Limit: 300 pounds, Overall Dimension: 18. 3" X 21. 2" X 32. 3" (D x W x H). because of light weight, it is easy for you to move or carry. 【Easy to Assemble】This product has straight forward illustrations and descriptions. Every screw and pin has its own code and it's easy to understand the assemble progress. Fabric Type: Abs+Walnut