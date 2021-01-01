From walker edison
Modern Metal Shelf Square Coffee Table, One Size , Gray
Instantly elevate your space with this urban industrial mixed material coffee table. Drawing on several aesthetic sources this accent table won't let you toss your style and function expectations to the floorâit'll do the exact opposite. Mid-century modern inspired hairpin legs raise up the mesh metal shelf and premium grain laminate table top so you can use this piece every day to gather around, rest your feet on, or play games with loved ones.Features: Quick ShipJoinery: Cam BoltShape: RectangleMeasurements: 42 Width/Inches, 20 Depth/Inches, 19 Height/InchesWeight (lb.): 22 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 50% Steel, 50% Medium-Density FibreboardMetal Finish: BlackTop Material: WoodCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: ModernCountry of Origin: Imported