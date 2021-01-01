SmileMart Modern MDF End Table with Storage, White/Light Gray

This dresser chest comes with 2 removable bins in a compact size for storing small items and helping you control clutter. These two drawers are covered with soft fabric for better protecting your items. The front and bottom of each drawer are reinforced with MDF boards that firmly support your stuff. Made of a strong iron frame, a wooden tabletop and breathable non-woven fabric, this vertical dresser is designed for both seamless function and great appearance. The wooden tabletop is a great place to display your own personal touch and home decor style. The lightweight construction makes it a good addition to your bedroom, living room, office, guestroom and other small spaces. The maintenance is super easy, just wipe clean with a damp cloth and allow to air dry.