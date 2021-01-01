Modern Map of Atlanta by NW Art - Color: Multicolor (153818Z-9)

Advertisement
Modern Map of Atlanta by NW Art immediately attracts the eye. Nikki Galapon's bold checkerboard design transforms the city's topography and routes into a unique piece of abstract artwork that stands alone or enhances a gallery-wall-style grouping of pictures. Perfect for mapping out a contemporary direction in residential or commercial interior dÃ©cor, this giclÃ©e print of Georgia's capitol is made to last with high-quality archival inks, and is available in a variety of materials and frames for a customizable look. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Multicolor.