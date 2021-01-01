Modern Loveseat 2 Seat Sofa With Metal Leg For Compact Living Space, Apartment, Dorm(Blue)

Simple lines combine tall tapered legs and square armrest. With clean lines and no extra decoration, which is very suitable for decorating your room.This loveseat is made with solid hardwood frame.The maximum load 300lbs/seat. it can fully support the weight of two people, while the hard frame and legs make it stabler and safer.Seat cushions filled with high resilience foam provide comfortable support for your body when seated, and easily regain their shape when you rise. Sitting in a soft sofa makes your body completely relax.Don't lost style in your small rooms or compact spaces.