From gaopan
GAOPAN Modern Living Room Furniture Set-Large Size Model 126" Down Feather Filled Upholstered Modular Sectional Sofa with 4 Toss Pillows, L-Shaped Deep 5-Seat Symmetrical Corner Couch,Gray
Advertisement
Sofa - Overall Size:126” x 126” x 35”H Symmetrical L-shaped Sofa:L-shaped Sectional sofa, modern simple design, including 2 sofa and a corner, a large size model, soft cozy upholstery.The L-shaped sofa has a corner position that allows you to sit or lie down without affecting the other seats of the sofa, after lying down on the L-shaped sofa, other seats can still maintain normal use. Top Comfortable & Durable:The living room sofa set features real down feather which filled in seat cushion and back cushions, very soft and comfortable seating.Soft fabric with high resistance values makes this l shaped couch extremely breathable. Durable and Sturdy:Firm and Comfortable,wood structure.The cushions you sit on are ergonomic, soft and reduce fatigue.The sofa is sturdy enough to withstand a maximum weight capacity of 1500 lbs. Comes with thickened legs that will support you firmly and ensure superior steadiness. Removable Cushion:Seat and back cushions are removable that are easily removable for deep cleaning or spot cleaning.Detailed seaming and spacious seating brings the best of great design and functionality to your living space