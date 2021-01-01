Modern Lift Top Coffee Table Chest with Hidden Storage Compartment,Solid Wood Home Furniture for Living Room Reception,coffee Table for Living Room,Oak

Product Description Add functionality and modern appeal to your living room with this Lift-Top Coffee Table, designed for maximum efficiency to make life while lounging a little bit easier. Featuring a smoothed upper surface, simply lift it up to create a floating desk effect to bring objects closer to you with the steel lifting mechanism. Once lifted, the surface reveals a spacious built-in storage compartment underneath, perfect for stowing away magazines, remotes, blankets and other living room essentials within arm’s reach. Smoothed and lacquered to perfection, this coffee table features a natural wood finish that is lacquered in a rich chestnut brown and is built with a highly durable premium MDF frame and tapered supportive legs. [Modern Design] Bring modern charm to your living room with this tastefully crafted coffee table. The clean-cut silhouette, warm espresso hue and black metal accents mesh together to create a subtle contemporary look that will enhance the surrounding living room space. [Lifting Top] The seamless tabletop is spacious enough to place decor, books, photo frames and more. Access additional storage and raise the top with the smooth lift mechanism and have space to place drinks, paperwork, your laptop and more. [Quality Material] Manufactured from premium MDF wood, the solid strengthened frame allows you to place your prized possessions on tabletop without worry of being too heavy and causing damage. Flawlessly finished in an espresso veneer, this piece can maintain its appearance and remain perfectly preserved for years to come. [Space-saver] Take advantage of the storage space beneath the tabletop to stow away your magazines, paperwork, blankets and other daily-use essentials. Designed with simplicity and minimalism in mind, this coffee table is compact enough to comfortable fit into small spaces while retaining its optimized functionality. [Easy Assembly] Simple installation with step-by-step manual. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or concerns. Advantages 1. Hot Style. 2. We produce this item in a big factory which has a low damage and defective rate. 3. Compared with the same quality, the price is competitive. Weights & Dimensions Coffee Table: 39''x19.3''x16.3'' Inside space: 34.2''x17.3''x8.5'' Bottom to floor: 7.2’’ Extended height: 14'' Overall Product Weight: 43 lb. Specifications Pieces Included : 1 coffee table Table Material MDF: MDF Table Color: Oak Table Top Weight Capacity: 66 Pounds Storage Space Weight Capacity: 110 Pounds Assembly Needed: Yes Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use Country of Origin: China