Exclusive Home Curtains Modern Layer 1" Curtain Rod and Coordinating Finial Set, 66"-120", Matte Black

The Modern Layer matte black curtain rod and finial set offers a contemporary style and modern design with cast resin, sphere shape finials that have a raised metal look Features two (2) layered, raised resin 2.5" diameter finials 1" iron rod designed for medium to large windows, adjusts from 66" to 120", capable of supporting heavier fabrics up to 25 lbs. Set includes: rod, two (2) finials, three (3) fixed 3.5" depth projection brackets, mounting hardware, and installation instructions Easy care: wipe clean with dry cloth; avoid household cleaners and harsh abrasives