From techni mobili
Techni Mobili Modern L- Shaped Computer Desk with File Cabinet and Storage, Espresso (RTA-4804L)
This modern Techni Mobili L-Shaped Computer Desk features a spacious desktop in a curved boomerang shape with a built-in locking storage cabinet and a hanging file cabinet. Curved legs are made of scratch-resistant powder-coated steel, while desktop and storage cabinet are made of heavy-duty engineered wood panels with PVC laminate surface. Color: Espresso o Heavy-Duty MDF Wood Panels with a Moisture Resistant PVC Laminate Veneer o Space Saving L-shape Design with Curved Boomerang Shape and Reversible Desks to Left or Right hand o Curved Powder Coated Steel Scratch Resistant Legs o Built-in Locking Storage Cabinet and Two Accessory Drawers o 5 Year Limited Warranty. Ships in 2 Boxes About RTA Home and OfficeFounded in 2002 in South Florida, RTA Products LLC designs, manufactures and distributes affordable, high-quality, functional furniture for homes and offices under the Techni Mobili brand. Customer satisfaction has always been RTA's top priority. All products are produced to stringent consumer safety guidelines and backed by one to five-year warranties.