Modern Industrial Style1-Door Wheel Cabinet/File Cabinets/Side Cabinet/Nightstands/Bedside Table /Sideboard, With Locking Wheels And Ventilation Openi

Innovative modern industrial-style storage cabinets, black metal doors and wooden body of cabinets, with 4 wheels, can be flexibly moved to any place you want. The new industrial style and convenient design details give you a different feeling. Multifunctional storage cabinets can be office filing cabinets, bedside cabinets, living room sofa side cabinets, dining room side cabinets, etc. Compared with previous cabinets, this cabinet has wheels and can move freely. The door is designed with an air outlet to increase air permeability. As a sideboard, it can keep the tableware dry and ventilated, and it is not easy to breed bacteria. The metal cabinet door is stronger and more durable.