Modern Home Office Computer Desk With Smoke Tempered Glass Top & Storage - White

Home Office Computer desk brings the perfect combination of ample storage options, excellent functional features, and sophisticated style all-in-one in this sleek desk. This desk brings contemporary design with a clean-lined frame crafted from a black powder-coated steel frame. The rectangular tabletop surface is crafted from black smoke tempered glass. The side storage cabinet is, made from MDF. It includes two storage drawers and a file cabinet provide sufficient space to store your essential files and accessories while you continue working on your projects.Perfect for your study or your home office.