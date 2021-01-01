From orren ellis
Modern High-Gloss LED TV Cabinet For Tvs Up To 55"
Features:LED TV stand: The TV stand has a 16-color RGB LED lighting system with remote on/off and color control functions, suitable for most TVs, such as LCD, flat panel, 3D, LED TVs, etc.High-gloss display design: The warm white wide-gloss design of modern TV brackets requires extra effort and time during the manufacturing process to ensure the beauty of the TV console.Main material: particle board + high-gloss acrylic board + LED lighting. The TV cabinet is made of materials that are easy to clean. The product is of high-quality material, durable, and can be used for a long period of time without deformation or impact.Storage function: The TV cabinet is not only beautiful, but also has a powerful storage function. It has 2 open storage and 2 door storage, which can put the things you want to put and the items you want to display.Assembly: The product is shipped in a flat package. After receiving the package, you need to assemble it yourself. We will provide an installation manual. Please follow the instructions to install it. The product installation takes a certain amount of time. Please be patient. You will feel great after the installation is completed. A sense of accomplishment.Spefications:Dimensions:Assembly:Warranty: