Modern High-Gloss Bedside Table Storage Cabinet With One Drawer
Modern High-gloss Bedside Table Storage Cabinet With One Drawer Specification:Product name: TV cabinetColor: WhiteMaterial: ParticleboardSheet thickness: 1.6cmProduct size: 60x46x35cm/23.7X18.1X13.8INPacking size: 70x53x13cm/27.6X20.9X28.6INNet weight: 11kg/24.2LBSGross weight: 10.65kg/23.5LBSBearing weight: 12.5kg/27.5LBSLight: RGB light 16 colorsFeatures:High quality material: 100% made of high quality 16mm particle boardCreative design: wall-mounted floating bedside table, wall-mounted back panel is reliableHigh-gloss design, showing fashion taste, not only can be used as a bedside table to store items, but also can be used to decorate your roomThe bedside table is powerful, easy to store, and LED lights make life more colorful. Easy to assemble, with detailed installation instructionsPackage Contents:1x bedside table 1x screw pack 1x manual1xRGB light (Three AA batteries not include)1x remote control (one CR2025 not include)