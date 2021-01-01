From touchdog
Touchdog Modern-Glide Airline Approved Water-Resistant Dog Carrier
The Touchdog Modern-Glide Airline Approved Water-Resistant Dog Carrier is composed of a DuPont Teflon Durable Waterproof and Abrasive-Resistant Nylon-Polyester Exterior and Interior shell. This Airline Approved Dog Carrier features a unique modernized design with a unique side panel mesh opening and above-top Mesh and Nylon zipper openings. The Outer shell completely wicks away the touch of moisture. This Dog Carrier features a seat belt attachment piece above the top for safe car travel and Durable tube-like structural wired edging with Double Reinforced Stitching at every seam for a more capable weight-bearing capacity. In addition this Pet Carrier features easy-glide wider nylon zipper-track pulls and accented built-in handle straps and comes with matching Over-The-Shoulder straps. Every intrical detail to trim is coordinated to compliment. Features a nice designer print on the front with the touchdog embroidered trade stamp of perfection on the front. Touchdog, the leading Premium Pet Brand of Tomorrow. Available in Multiple Colors. SIZING MEASUREMENTS (INCHES) L x W x H: 18 x 9.3 x 12