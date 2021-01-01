Modern Geometric Trellis Indoor Runner Rug, Chocolate, 2'6" X 10'

Complete the look of any room with the bold and dramatic design of the Deaven Indoor Area Rug. The modern and sleek geometric trellis pattern will highlight your tile or hardwood floors while coordinating effortlessly with any contemporary or transitional interior. Crafted from premium 100-percent Polypropylene fibers, this rug can handle the busiest rooms of your home while remaining cozy underfoot. The 0.31-inch rug thickness cleans easily, can easily fit under most doors, and allows chairs sitting atop this rug to slide easily. Finished with a well-made jute backing, this rug is a long-lasting and durable option for homes with children and pets.