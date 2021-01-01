From impressions
Modern Geometric Paisley Indoor Area Rug, Brown, 2' x 3'
Advertisement
Create instant depth and dimension to your living space with the Pavel Modern Paisley Indoor Area Rug. The alluring paisley pattern is accented by a geometric overlay to bring a multidimensional look to your existing interiors. This intricate design is available in your choice of three neutral color palettes to coordinate with any transitional or modern decorating styles. Pavel boasts a 0.31-inch rug thickness that can handle the most frequented areas of your home. The 100-percent Polypropylene base and well-made jute backing makes this rug a long-lasting and durable option for homes with children and pets.