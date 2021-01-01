Modern Full Platform Bed In Platinum Silver No Box Spring Needed (Freely Configurable Bedroom Sets) Substantial (Color : Silver Full)

Provide the best support for modern bedrooms-for lovers who like clean lines, simple outlines and undeniable durability,Attractive design and modern appeal are the hallmarks of this platinum silver bed.A hint of glamour is all you need to take your space from simple to stunningPlatinum Silver finished pieces are expertly crafted of kiln-dried solid pine and pine veneers Compatible with the look of an heirloom.The use of veneers results in high-quality furniture that has flawless surfaces and consistent color tones that will not be subject to cracking.Easy to assemble-all parts, tools and instructions are shipped directly to your door in an efficient packaging box, simple to set up, it only takes less than an hour Size: Twin