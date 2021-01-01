Free People Modern Femme Denim Skirt. - size 4 (also in 0, 2, 6, 8) Free People Modern Femme Denim Skirt. - size 4 (also in 0, 2, 6, 8) 53% cotton 23% rayon 22% poly 2% spandex. Unlined. Hidden back zipper closure. Skirt measures approx 16 in length. Imported. FREE-WQ197. OB791690. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.