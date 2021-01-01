Walker Edison Furniture Company Modern Farmhouse Tall Electric Fireplace TV Stand for TV's Up to 64 in. in Grey Wash

Create a cozy atmosphere with this 58 in. highboy media stand with an electric fireplace. This entertainment console is made of high-grade MDF, a warp free wood composite and finished with a premium multi-grain laminate ideal for everyday use. This stand accommodates TVs up to 64 in. It also features adjustable shelving behind 2 glass doors, open storage that fits your media components and accessories and a cable management system to maintain a tidy space. Install the electric fireplace by simply plugging it in to a standard outlet. No venting or electrician required. Color: Grey Wash.