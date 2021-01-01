Achim Modern Farmhouse Polyester Light Filtering Tier and Valance Window Curtain Set, Tan, 58" x 36"

The Modern Farmhouse Tier and Valance Set is a contemporary three-piece curtain set, combining a diamond criss-cross border design with a wood textured background. Happy little signs adorn each piece with thoughts of love and comfort. The Modern Farmhouse Tier and Valance Set would make a cozy addition to any window. The set includes one valance and two tiers and all are made of machine washable, polyester fabric. Each piece has a 1.5 inch rod pocket, for easy installation on a one-inch standard or decorative rod. The valance measures 58 inches by 13 inches. The matching Modern Farmhouse Anti-Fatigue Mat is available for purchase separately.