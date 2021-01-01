From woven paths
Woven Paths Modern Farmhouse Barn Door TV Stand for TVs up to 65", Reclaimed Barnwood
Advertisement
Offer up extra storage space in your home with this Modern Farmhouse Barn Door TV Stand from Woven Paths. Include our rustic barn door style TV stand in your home to not only enhance the decor of your living area, but create ample storage for all of your media, accessories, and more. This entertainment center is made of durable, high-grade MDF and can support most TVs up to 65 inches. As a storage console, it will keep your living room looking neat while also giving it a homespun feel. This Barn Door TV stands in your living room will bring a charming, country feel. Features concealed storage space behind the barn-styled side doors with adjustable shelving to fit your media and accessories, while having a mix of rustic and modern farmhouse style. It's the perfect addition that will keep your living room looking neat and give it a homespun feel. Dimensions: 58 inch W x 16" D x 24" H Weight: 87 lbs.