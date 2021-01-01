Manor Park Modern Farmhouse A Frame Single Drawer Desk, Grey Wash

Advertisement
Recharge your home office space with this attractive farmhouse desk by Manor Park. The A-frame details and two-tone design complement any style of decor. Pull your favorite swivel chair up to this computer desk for a complete set. Express your great taste by placing your favorite art or family photos on the tabletop. Place important documents, electronic accessories, or office supplies in the center drawer for easy access. Made from high-grade MDF and durable laminate, this desk will stand through all of your late night study sessions or busy business seasons for years to come. Find the motivation to write your big essay or stop procrastinating all those edits with this modern desk.