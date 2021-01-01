From rebrilliant
Modern Drying Rack
Purpose: Suitable for those with limited space and room, to classify messy clothes to reduce search time.Save space: This coat rack doesn't look very practical. This is actually very practical. It has two places for hanging clothes and five-layer partitions for folding clothes and bags. At the top, you can also put suitcases. Buying this product can save a lot of space.Design: Using a hierarchical grid design style, two-tier storage can maximize your storage space.Versatile use: You can hang some unfolded clothes on the two sides, you can put folded clothes in the middle, you can also put suitcases and quilts you don't need in summer, and you can put some privacy clothes in the drawer below This is a very versatile coat rack.Assembly: The product needs some assembly, but don't be afraid to assemble it. You need to enjoy an assembly process, so you will find yourself very good after the assembly.