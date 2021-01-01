From superior
Modern Diamond Abstract Power-loomed Indoor Area Rug, Charcoal, 5' x 7.6'
The timeless diamond motif in the Maxim Modern Diamond Abstract Indoor Area Rug is made for today’s decor. Artfully abstract, this modern area rug is ideal for modern farmhouse, bohemian or transitional decor in any space. The material is completely Polyester, leaving a soft cushion underfoot anywhere in your home. The base of the rug is flatwoven, making it easier for furniture or chairs to slide easily. The simplistic large diamond geometric pattern exudes an elegance that will refine any room. Evoke a contemporary mood with subtle color palettes that will fit in with the surrounding decor in your home. This chic area rug is available in three enchanting colors Cool Gray, Cerulean Blue, and Mossy Oak. The security of the dependable Cotton canvas backing allows you to place this piece in any room in your home. This rug is made for high-traffic households with children and pets (rug pad recommended).